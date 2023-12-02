Educational institutions asked to set up anti-narcotic cells in Puducherry

December 02, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In the wake of recent disclosures made by drug peddlers about high prevalence of consumption of ganja by students, the territorial police have taken up with the heads of departments overseeing education sector on the need to form anti-narcotic cells in schools, colleges, technical and higher educational institutions in Puducherry.

The heads of School, Higher Education, and Technical Education Departments have been asked to direct Principals/Headmasters to constitute the cell in institutions under their control. They have been asked to issue a circular establishing the cell and submit a copy of the circular to the office of the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). The officer in charge of ANTF has written to the heads of departments on November 23.

According to an official, a direction was issued to the heads of educational institutions last year to establish such cells. However, only four schools have constituted the cell so far. The police have been getting information about increasing use of narcotic and psychotropic substances by school and college students.

Arrest of Doctors and Engineers

Recent investigations into drug peddling cases have even resulted in the arrest of three doctors and two engineers. “The doctors and the engineers were regular users. Subsequently, they become part of the business nexus as they might have found the trade lucrative. Several cases of substance abuse among college students have surfaced in the recent months,” said a police officer.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya in a recent meeting with heads of educational institutions had expressed concern about the prevalence on the use of ganja in campus. “In fact, the police have a list of about 45 people studying in professional colleges who regularly consume ganja. Without sharing the identity of persons, we have informed the institutions about things happening in their colleges. We are also keeping a close watch on them,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the police have stepped up investigation into the arrest of six persons and seizure from their custody around 45 kg of ganja from 100 Feet Road a few days ago. Mr Chaitanya told The Hindu that two teams have been formed to arrest Alex, a resident of Nainarmandapam, and Cheta Premkumar alias Cheta from Kerala. The Police have already arrested six persons involved in the case.

“Alex is one of the kingpins in the case. We have launched an investigation into Alex’s financial sources. The arrest of six involved in the case has helped in getting vital inputs on drug trade. With the arrest an important supply chain of the contraband has been busted. The Narcotics Control Bureau has been alerted about the arrest and seizure and we are in touch with NCB on the case. The NCB has also been apprised about Cheta Premkumar and his presence in a particular State,” he said.

Mr. Chaitanya said around 311 drug peddlers, including 6 foreign nationals, 75 inter-State criminals involved in the trade, have been arrested after Operation Vidiyal was launched a few months ago. More than 113 kg of cannabis were also seized during the period. Three notorious peddlers were booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.

