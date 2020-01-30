Education top priority: CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday said his government was giving major thrust to the education sector.

Inaugurating a seminar on “Promoting mental health education for government school teachers, counsellors and NGOs,” the Chief Minister said in the current budget the government had set aside 8% of funds for the education sector.

Higher allocation

He said the budgetary allocation for education was higher than any other State governments. Of the 30,000-odd government employees, more than 9,000 are teaching staff. In the coming years, more thrust would be given to the education sector.

Urging school teachers and counsellors to reach out to students in distress, he said children, who were victims of parental problems face lot of mental stress.

The teachers and counsellors should intervene and solve their problems, he said.

The programme was organised by Puducherry Women’s Commission in coordination with National Commission for Women. Director of School Education P.T. Rudra Goud and Puducherry Women’s Commission chairperson Ranirajan Babu were present.