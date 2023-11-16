Education sector gets priority allocation in budget, says Lt. Governor

November 16, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said the government’s commitment to providing quality education was reflected in the allocation of 12% of its total budget outlay to the education sector.

Speaking at the inaugural of the renovated V.O.C. School, the Lt. Governor said that the Puducherry government’s budgetary support for the education sector was one of the highest in the country.

“This year, the allocation for the education sector was 12% of the total budget outlay. It is one of the highest by any State government or Union Territory in the country,” she said.

Expressing optimism in the implementation of all schemes, the Lt. Governor said that with the support of the Centre, the government was able to present a full budget after a gap of 13-year. The government is committed to implementing all the programmes in a time-bound manner, she added.

Maintenance of school buildings

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in his address said a programme was being evolved for the proper maintenance of government school buildings. More funds would be earmarked for the maintenance of school buildings, he added.

“Apart from providing quality education, we are taking steps to provide a proper environment in schools. The building, including toilets, should be maintained properly to attract students to government schools. We are allocating more funds and also asking corporate houses to adopt schools for their maintenance,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the century-old V.O.C. School was renovated at a cost of ₹3 crore. Much care has been taken to restore the building’s heritage value. The government was spending around ₹75 lakh annually for the upkeep of heritage buildings, he said.

Flood alert app

The Lt. Governor and Chief Minister jointly launched a government dashboard and flood alert app, SEETRAM. They also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Public Works Department and the Indian Bank for the beautification of central medians.

The Indian Bank would provide a sum of ₹21.77 lakh to PWD to beautify the central median from Anna Salai to Nellithope, Nellithope to Thiruvalloor Statue, Nellithope to Indira Gandhi Signal, Indira Gandhi Signal to Marappalam, and Venketasubba Reddiyar Statue to Court.

Minister for Home A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, and Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma were among those who attended the function.

