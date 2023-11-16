HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Education sector gets priority allocation in budget, says Lt. Governor

November 16, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy presenting a replica of the renovated V.O.C. School to the Education Department on Thursday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy presenting a replica of the renovated V.O.C. School to the Education Department on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said the government’s commitment to providing quality education was reflected in the allocation of 12% of its total budget outlay to the education sector.

Speaking at the inaugural of the renovated V.O.C. School, the Lt. Governor said that the Puducherry government’s budgetary support for the education sector was one of the highest in the country.

“This year, the allocation for the education sector was 12% of the total budget outlay. It is one of the highest by any State government or Union Territory in the country,” she said.

Expressing optimism in the implementation of all schemes, the Lt. Governor said that with the support of the Centre, the government was able to present a full budget after a gap of 13-year. The government is committed to implementing all the programmes in a time-bound manner, she added.

Maintenance of school buildings

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in his address said a programme was being evolved for the proper maintenance of government school buildings. More funds would be earmarked for the maintenance of school buildings, he added. 

“Apart from providing quality education, we are taking steps to provide a proper environment in schools. The building, including toilets, should be maintained properly to attract students to government schools. We are allocating more funds and also asking corporate houses to adopt schools for their maintenance,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the century-old V.O.C. School was renovated at a cost of ₹3 crore. Much care has been taken to restore the building’s heritage value. The government was spending around ₹75 lakh annually for the upkeep of heritage buildings, he said.

Flood alert app

The Lt. Governor and Chief Minister jointly launched a government dashboard and flood alert app, SEETRAM. They also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Public Works Department and the Indian Bank for the beautification of central medians.

The Indian Bank would provide a sum of ₹21.77 lakh to PWD to beautify the central median from Anna Salai to Nellithope, Nellithope to Thiruvalloor Statue, Nellithope to Indira Gandhi Signal, Indira Gandhi Signal to Marappalam, and Venketasubba Reddiyar Statue to Court.

Minister for Home A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, and Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma were among those who attended the function.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.