Education monitoring centre for schools proposed

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 22, 2022 20:37 IST

A ‘School Education Monitoring Centre’ has been proposed in the Budget to monitor the students’ learning capacity as well as faculty’s teaching capacity.

In order to upgrade the standard of education in all Government Schools, all classrooms will be converted into ‘Smart Classrooms’.

The existing welfare schemes for the student community, such as free supply of textbooks, note books, uniforms, breakfast, midday meals, concessional transport facility and scholarship will be continued.

The ‘Sports and Youth Services’ which is functioning under the administrative control of the Directorate of School Education will be established as a separate Department with a fund allotment of ₹3 crore in the current financial year, the Budget said.

A sum of ₹802.92 crore has been allocated to school education in 2022-23.

On the higher and technical education front, construction of additional classrooms at Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Arts College, Kalitheerthalkuppam and an academic block on the new campus of Kasturibai College for Women, Villianur, will be undertaken.

