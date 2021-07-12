Education group announces scholarships for schoolchildren

Scheme launched to help those affected by pandemic

The Achariya Group of Educational Institutions has instituted scholarships for sustaining the education of those students who have lost their parents due to the pandemic.

J. Arawindan, managing director, Achariya Group, said scholarships had also been introduced for students whose parents have lost their job due to the lockdown, and also for those hailing from poor economic backgrounds, in order to help continue their education without breaks.

The scholarships for schoolchildren form part of measures to lend a helping hand to students’ education during the catastrophic COVID-19 pandemic, so that their academic pursuit continues uninterrupted.

As part of relief measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, the institution has also been offering its students the option to pay their tuition fees in affordable monthly instalments, Mr. Arawindan added.