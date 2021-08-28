Education, financial independence must for women’s emancipation, says SC judge

Commitment of women to work is ten-fold that of men, says Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Supreme Court judge, on Saturday said the emancipation of women was possible only through education and making them financially independent.

“Women’s emancipation is two-fold. We have to make them educated and financially independent. But it will not happen suddenly. Things have started changing in the judiciary,” Justice Kaul said, inaugurating the year-long golden jubilee of the Ambedkar Government Law College.

His reference to women’s emancipation came when he commented on Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s statement, while addressing the programme earlier, that she felt happy on the appointment of three women judges in the Supreme Court.

Justice Kaul said more women judges were appointed in the lower courts. “Commitment of women to work is ten-fold more than men,” the judge said. He stressed on the need for educational institutions to adapt to changes in the learning process.

“Learning institutions should cultivate in students the intrinsic ability to think. The quality of legal education system in the country is important to give the country good leadership,” he said.

Mr. Justice Kaul highlighted the uniqueness of the Union Territory.

“It is an amalgamation of different cultures, system, tradition and it is unique also because of the quality of life and simplicity of people,” the judge said.

In his keynote address, Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Supreme Court judge, said the percentage of students from the Ambedkar Law College here who rose in their careers to become judicial officers was higher when compared to the other law colleges.

Good track record

“The college has sent around 100 people as civil judges in the country,” Mr. Justice Ramasubramanian added.

Unveiling the commemorative golden jubilee arch, Dr. Tamilisai said, “Law is the foundation of society. Excellence in legal education and research is extremely important to shape the quality of the rule of law.”

Unveiling a wall of fame, Justice Sanjib Banerjee, Chief Justice, Madras High Court, said education was important to the people to make informed choices.

The Chief Justice stressed on the need to provide social and economic justice.