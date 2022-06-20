Education Department starts detailed analysis of students’ performance

While only two government schools secured 100% pass, 68 private schools achieved the feat

The Education Department has started a detailed analysis of the performance of government schools in Plus Two and SSLC examinations.

According to officials, a thorough examination was needed to assess the improvement made by the schools in terms of performance of students. “We have not done bad but we have to do a detailed analysis to arrive at a conclusion,” Director of School Education P. T. Rudra Goud told The Hindu.

In Plus Two examination, two government schools — Soucilabai Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Vysial Street and Government Higher Secondary School at Nonankuppam — secured 100% results. While four government schools secured more than 98% pass, 25 schools secured pass percentage between 90 and 97.

While only two government schools secured 100% results, the number of private schools which secured 100% results was 68, the official said.

In the case of Class X exam, as many 12 government schools secured 100% results. The schools are Government High School, Karayambuthur, V. Ramamurthy Girls High School, Maducarai, Ansari Duraisamy Girls High School, Thondamanatham, Government High School, Suthukeny, Government High School, Kothapurinatham, Manimegalai Girls High School, Nellithope, Government High School, Kodathur, T.K.R Government High School, Thengaithittu, Government Higher Secondary School Oulgaret, Government High School, Sandhai Pudhukuppam, Government School, Kunichempet and Kamaraj Government High School, Poovam.

The number of private schools that secured cent per cent results was 102 in SSLC.