Education Department seeks ₹5.11 crore grant-in-aid to provide salary

10 August 2020 22:21 IST

The Education Department has sought a grant-in-aid of ₹5.11 crore to provide part of the pending salary for government-aided school teachers.

Around 400 teachers attached to as many as 35 government-aided schools and pensioners in the Union Territory have been working without salary from December last year.

A few days after the annual budget was passed in the Legislative Assembly, the Education Department sought administrative sanction for ₹5. 11 crore to provide December and January salary. “Once sanction is given for two months, we will be putting up the file for the remaining months, For 11 days in December, the government has paid the salary. We will be soon paying for the remaining days and January,” an official with Education Department told The Hindu.

The department had attributed the delay in payment of salary to shortage of funds and non-adherence to rules by some of the government-aided schools.

As per rules, the aided schools are bound to remit the tuition fee collected from students to the government coffers. In return, the department would incur 95% of the expenditure towards salary payment, he further said.

As many as 12 schools have not remitted the tuition fee to the government for years, he said adding the remaining schools have arrears.

The government incurred an expenditure of around ₹4 crore towards salary payment of teachers in aided schools, he said.

A member of the Puducherry Government Aided School Teachers and Employees Federation said it was unfair to penalise the entire teaching community for the wrongdoings of 12 schools.

The government could very well hold salary of teachers working in these schools and provide to rest of them, he added.