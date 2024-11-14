ADVERTISEMENT

Education Department launches portal to facilitate online applications for obtaining govt. permissions for starting new school, renewal of recognition

Published - November 14, 2024 09:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy launching a portal of Education Department on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Education Department has launched a portal to facilitate processing of online application to obtain government permission for a host of purposes by the management of private schools in Puducherry.

Those interested to start a new school, apply for renewal of recognition by existing private schools and to apply for no objection certificate for CBSE affiliation could log on to https://www.pon.nic.in/education/ from November 20. The online application process, by way of reduced paperwork, would help owners of schools. The process would also ensure more transparency in the application procedure for renewal of recognition, an official communication here said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the portal during the Children’s Day celebrations held at Kamarajar Manimandapam on Thursday. Mr. Rangasamy released story books meant for pre-school children and a compilation of Puducherry’s history for students of Class VI. He also distributed prizes and certificates to several students on the occasion of Children’s Day.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said the government was taking necessary steps to provide quality education in government schools. Adequate funds have been sanctioned to improve the infrastructure in schools and in higher educational institutions, Mr. Rangasamy said.

“However, a lot more needs to be done to improve the quality of education. The students graduating out of colleges should be well-equipped to face the job market. Teachers should concentrate on personality development and improving communication skills of the students passing out of higher educational institutions,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Home A. Namassivayam, Director of School Education P. Priyatarshny and Joint Director V. G Sivagami were present on the occasion. 

