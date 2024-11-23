Education Department issues guidelines for .constitution of POCSO panels in schools

The Directorate of School Education has issued comprehensive guidelines for the constitution and functioning of POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act committees in all government, private, aided and unaided schools in the Union Territory.

A press note from the Directorate said the heads of institutions have been mandated to form school-level POCSO panels with teachers, parents, representatives of NGOs and students as members. The committees have to be formed at the district level. The schools should install a ‘Bravo Box,’ a secure platform for students to confidentially submit their concerns or complaints.

The committee will address complaints, conduct awareness programmes and ensure that the school adopts a child-friendly approach in handling sensitive issues. The panel will meet regularly and submit monthly report to the Directorate, the note said.

“The guidelines, aligned with the POCSO Act, 2021, aim to create a safe, secure and child-friendly environment in schools for the children. Inspecting officers have been directed to oversee the formation of these committees in their respective jurisdictions and ensure compliance. Strict adherence to the guidelines is mandatory and any non-compliance will be viewed seriously,” the note said.

