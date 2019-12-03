Economy heading towards disaster, says Congress

Accusing the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of failing to acknowledge the crisis facing the economy, AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt on Monday said all parameters indicate that the country is heading towards a financial disaster.

Addressing reporters to announce Congress’s ‘Bharat Bachao Rally’ to be held on December 14 in New Delhi, Mr Dutt said several eminent economists had predicted deepening of the slowdown in the economy. The GDP growth was expected to go below 4.5% in the third quarter.

“There is a deep crisis. But the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister fail to acknowledge it. Only when you acknowledge that there is a disease, treatment can be given. Here the government does not even want to accept that there is a crisis,” he said.

Industrial output, core sector growth, real estate, private investment and consumption level had been on a negative trajectory for a long time.

The unemployment rate had reached a 45-year high, he said.

The Modi government thrived only on “hype, event management, and spreading falsehood.”

Nobody was aware of the number of start-ups created and Smart cities launched, Dr. Dutt said.

Criticising the BJP for withdrawing SPG cover to the Gandhi family, he said no government in the past had viewed the threat perception of leaders through the prism of politics.

The government should reveal the name of the Central agency that downgraded the threat perception to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children, he demanded.

The United Progressive Alliance continued with the SPG cover to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee though he was bed-ridden for several years, Mr. Dutt pointed out.