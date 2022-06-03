ECH ties up with Gleneagles hospital to render high-end services

‘The agreement is a part of measures to provide a range of affordable tertiary and quaternary healthcare closer to home for patients in the region’

East Coast Hospitals and Chennai-based Gleneagles hospital signed an MoU to deliver high-end services, including renal and liver transplants. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘The agreement is a part of measures to provide a range of affordable tertiary and quaternary healthcare closer to home for patients in the region’

East Coast Hospitals (ECH) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Chennai-based Gleneagles Global Health City to deliver a range of high-end medical and surgical services, including renal and liver transplantation programmes, to cater to the healthcare needs of patients in the region.

Under the MoU, ECH would establish state-of-the-art transplant and post-operative care facilities while the procedure would be performed under the supervision of the transplant surgeons of Gleneagles.

N. Murugesan, founder-chairman of ECH told a press conference that the MoU was part of measures to provide a range of affordable tertiary and quaternary healthcare closer to home for patients in the region.

The association will facilitate the launch of specialised liver clinics and lead on to liver transplant services, renal transplants, cardiac surgeries, medical-surgical oncology and neurosciences interventions.

“The strategic association between the two hospitals will ensure that the people of Puducherry and the region get easy access to high-end medical services”, he said.

Joy Varghese, Director of Hepatology and Transplant Hepatology, Gleneagles hospital, said decentralising such high-end care would hold economic benefits for patients who would be required to visit Chennai and stay there for months for a procedure like a liver transplant.

“A full-fledged transplant facility in the city would also widen the scope for strengthening cadaver transplant programmes for the benefit of the region as a whole”, he said.

Bhaskar Reddy fom Gleneagles pointed out that the underprivileged patients in neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu would also get access to a liver transplant procedure which is provided free of cost under an insurance scheme of the Tamil Nadu Government.

The MoU was exchanged by Dr. Murgesan and in the presense of Karthikeyan, hepatologist at ECH.