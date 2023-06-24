Eaton to expand production capacity with a new plant

June 24, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 10:05 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Intelligent power management company, Eaton has opened a new electrical plant at its manufacturing facility in Puducherry as it prepares for robust business expansion in India.

With the commissioning of a new block spanning about 40,000 square feet, that houses its largest shop-floor at the Sedarapet manufacturing facility, Eaton aims to double the capacity of its medium voltage assembly lines while incorporating state-of-the-art infrastructure.

“The establishment of a new plant is consistent with the way the company has organically evolved over a decade or so by expanding its manufacturing footprint to meet evolving demands”, Syed Sajjadh Ali, Managing Director, India, Electrical Sector, Eaton told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new facility is laid out with cutting-edge manufacturing lines to produce ACBs (Air Circuit Breakers) and MCCBs (Molded Case Circuit Breakers) to serve the power industry needs.

The ₹100-crore plant expansion is designed to help sustain the 30% annual growth record, cater to the addition of new products (ACBs and MCCBs) to its product portfolio and align with the long-term plan based on macro market trend forecasts and evolving technology needs.

Eaton’s Sedarapet plant came under Eaton (formerly Cooper) about a decade ago and has charted its consistent growth in India by focusing on strategic markets and electrical segments, Mr. Sajjadh Ali said.

Catering to the electrical sector both in power distribution and power quality, the company has aligned itself to the mega trends of energy transition and digitalisation to serve various segments of customers — industrial, residential, infrastructure, utilities, data centres and OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers).

Incidentally, Eaton Corporation, an American-Irish power management enterprise that is the parent company of Eaton entities in India, is celebrating the 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The company, with a presence in more than 170 countries, had reported revenue of $ 20.8 billion in 2022.

The new block in Sedarapet, which will replicate the lean manufacturing concepts and rigorous and multi-stage quality testing practices in the existing plant, will also feature a centralised warehouse showcasing its entire range of power distribution products and a customer experience centre for customers to directly engage with the products being manufactured on-site.

The company, which expects to generate at least 200 new jobs following the expansion, has primarily sourced local talent for its existing 1,000-plus workforce.

“This is a reflection of the ongoing productive partnership with the Puducherry government, whether it is in campus-hiring from technical institutions, fostering industrial development in the region or implementing CSR outreach initiatives”, Mr. Sajjadh Ali said.

“A focus on quality, safety, efficiency and sustainability that is ingrained at the design stage of products has served as a product differentiator in a highly competitive power solutions market. Apart from enlarging the manufacturing footprint to meet rising demand, the expansion also ties in with our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative”, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.