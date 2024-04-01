East Coast Hospitals launches renal transplant with mismatched blood group donors

April 01, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The East Coast Hospitals has launched renal transplantation with mismatched blood group donors.

A press note from the hospital said it successfully carried out ABOi (the universal blood group classification) kidney transplant on a patient with end-stage renal failure.

The technically challenging procedure involving a donor with a mismatched blood group was performed by a team led by N. Murugesan, chief nephrologist, of the East Coast Hospitals. The recipient and donor are doing well after the procedure, the hospital said.

