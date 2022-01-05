PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 05 January 2022 23:02 IST
Comments
E. Vallavan takes charge as Collector of Puducherry
Updated: 05 January 2022 23:02 IST
Purva Garg to take up a new assignment
E. Vallavan, an officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been posted as Puducherry Collector with immediate effect. He assumed charge on Wednesday.
A notification from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms said Mr. Vallavan would continue to hold charge as Secretary (Local Administration, Excise, Information and Publicity) and Excise Commissioner. A separate G.O. said Purva Garg had been relieved of the post of Collector to take up a new assignment in the Chandigarh administration.
More In Puducherry
Read more...