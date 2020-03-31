E-pass system introduced in Puducherry

The District Administration has introduced e-pass system wherein the persons dealing with essential commodities and services can apply for the pass through dedicated Whatsapp numbers of respective departments, District Collector T. Arun said here on Tuesday.

Mr. Arun in a release said the departments concerned would digitally process the applications through a web application devised for the purpose, generate digital pass and issue them through Whatsapp itself after scrutiny. Following are the departments, numbers and services rendered:

The District Collectorate (Whatsapp number- 9444860663) would issue pass for manufactures, volunteers and inter-State movement of goods and services, Health and Family Welfare Department (9443220339) for wholesale and retail traders of pharmaceutical and medical supplies, Civil Supplies (9894431546) wholesale and retail traders in groceries and provisions, Oulgret Municipality (9003963996) for wholesale and retail traders in fruits and vegetables under their jurisdiction, Pondicherry Municipality (9442542277), Agriculture (9489816998) for agriculture inputs and Animal Husbandry (9443427205).