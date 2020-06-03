E-book on birds and butterflies released

PUDUCHERRY

03 June 2020 18:23 IST

It is part of the biodiversity series by the Papillon Nature Club at RIVER

Regular and rare species of birds and butterflies in the sylvan campus of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER), have been documented in a newly brought out e-book.

The e-book, which was brought out as part of the biodiversity series by the Papillon Nature Club at RIVER, also records tree varieties in the lush environs.

The campus abounds with treepies, black drongos, Indian mynas, red-vented bulbuls and magpie-robins along with hoopoes at times. Not to speak of babblers – the so-called seven sisters – that have almost invaded every congenial place and are seen perched in large groups, especially in the canteen garden.

The waterbodies of the campus – natural and artificial – seem to add to the comfort of these winged creatures, especially in summer. White-winged visitors such as the pond herons and little egrets are also seen in growing numbers at the campus.

While releasing the e-book recently, A. Anbarasu, Development Commissioner, appreciated the effort of students and staff behind the effort to better understand and explore nature, and the ecosystem.

The e-book in its first volume depicts 25 butterflies 25 birds and 25 trees of the RIVER campus. The project was launched to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the institution in 2019 when students began installing bird nest boxes and bird waterers at strategic locations in the campus.

S. Ramkumar, Dean, RIVER, said the documentation served as a delightful treasure for nature lovers, especially school and college students. He noted that the campus during the COVID-19 lockdown period had turned out to be a wonderful habitat for many birds.

“Even post-COVIID 19, we can expect more species of birds and other species to have reclaimed their natural habitat, indicating the health of the ecosystem, which is again a factor that contributes to human wellbeing too,” he said.

D. Sreekumar, who heads the Papillon Nature Club, said the rich biodiversity of the campus is reflected in the fact that so many species of birds had taken to the habitat.

The campus acts as a safe habitat for many species of birds, including a few migratory ones and these birds play a major role in pollination, seed dispersal and pest control to a large extent.

“It can well be assumed that the abundance of bird life in the campus that has occurred as a result of the lockdown will continue even after normal life resumes in the campus. Thanks to the rich canopy configuration and veritable habitat in the campus that nurtures every form of life, Prof. Sreekumar remarked.

The campus is also angling to be a popular hotspot for avid bird watchers.

For the students of veterinary sciences, the songs and antics of many birds provide a pleasant distraction.

“Even the most disinterested students find themselves inadvertently paying more attention to nature and thinking about concepts like conservation and man-animal co-existence”, a student said.

The e-book will shortly be available in the website of the college www.ragacovas.com, an official said.