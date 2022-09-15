DVAC seizes ₹3.16 lakh from Mahalir Thittam office

Search followed complaints over irregularities in implementation of the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission

Special Correspondent CUDDALORE
September 15, 2022 19:24 IST

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized unaccounted money to the tune of ₹3.16 lakh from the office of Project Officer of Mahalir Thittam at Vriddhachalam in the district on Wednesday. According to a press release, the raid was conducted following complaints over alleged irregularities in implementation of the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission.

A team led by Vigilance Deputy Superintendent of Police Devanathan raided the office of Mahalir Thittam and held inquiries with officials. The team seized unaccounted money to the tune of ₹3.16 lakh. The searches came to an end at around 8 p.m. Further investigations are on.

