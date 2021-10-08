Dumping of waste in vacant lands irks Puducherry residents

Many feel the way forward is to promote door-to-door garbage collection

Even though the garbage management situation has improved considerably over the years in Puducherry town and suburban areas, there still remain pockets across the city where dumping of waste in open places is rampant.

Overflowing garbage bins and dumping of waste in vacant land are still prevalent in residential areas in Orleanpet, Kamaraj Nagar, Lawspet and Reddiayarpalayam areas.

Ever since the waste bin kept by the municipality was removed, people started throwing waste in vacant spaces around the street corners, residents complain.

“The conservancy workers clear the waste in the morning but by evening the land will be filled with garbage making it a perfect ground for street dogs to feed. Dogs from nearby streets come to our place to eat kitchen waste and leftover food items dumped there,” said R. Saroja, of Cholan Nagar.

According to Arun, another resident, walking on the stretch has become difficult because of the foul smell emanating from the waste.

“The municipality should identify a proper place and keep at least two to three bins for residents to dispose household waste items. Otherwise, people will use even other vacant plots to dump waste,” said Mr. Arun.

If the absence of garbage bins was a problem in Cholan Nagar, residents in several parts face difficulties due to improper upkeep of bins. Residents want the municipality to make available more bins and place it in a proper manner so that they could not be displaced by stray animals.

“In several places the bins are either not properly fixed on the ground or have been damaged. Stray animals pull the bins down to feed on the garbage. In our area, it has become a frequent problem. People will be forced to throw waste on the ground surrounding the bin,” said R. Jairaman, a resident of Saram.

According to him, the best way to avoid such issues was to promote door-to-door garbage collection. “We have certainly come a long way in garbage management. Maybe we have not moved towards source segregation and processing of organic and inorganic waste in a big way but things are much better when compared to how it was five years ago. The government should create a massive awareness so that people segregate garbage at source and promote door-to-door collection,” Mr. Jayaraman said.