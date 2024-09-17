Dual nativity: CENTAC removes eight MBBS students from admission list

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) has removed eight NEET UG MBBS candidates from Tamil Nadu and Kerala from the admission list after their dual nativity status was exposed on a scrutiny by the competent authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CENTAC coordinator had referred to the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services (DHFWS) a set of complaints from aggrieved individuals and organisations representing students about a few candidates of suspected dual nativity who had made it to the government quota admission list of CENTAC for the 2024-2025 academic session.

In response to the CENTAC letter, S. Sevvel, Health Director wrote back on September 13 directing the exclusion of eight students from the MBBS admission list after their dual nativity was revealed on scrutiny. The students had claimed to be from Puducherry, but also submitted nativity certificates from Tamil Nadu/Kerala for admission to colleges in those states.

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 16, CENTAC notified the exclusion of four students from Tamil Nadu and four from Kerala from the merit list and stated that any allotment made during first round of counselling of UG NEET-based courses to any of these candidates under government quota would be withdrawn. The decision was based on the recommendation of the DHFWS that examined the eligibility of nine candidates and established a clear case of dual nativity in eight aspirants and called for their exclusion from the merit list while allowing one candidate who had applied under non Keralite management quota to participate in CENTAC government quota/minority seats.

While welcoming the decision that would pave the way for native students to stake a rightful claim to the MBBS seats, the Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association, which was among the complainants who petitioned various authorities on the dual nativity of some candidates, is also advocating stronger deterrance to avoid the malpractice. That proof of nativity norms vary from State to State is also muddying the waters.

“Beyond being seen as just a violation of admission norms, there is an element of manipulation or suppression of fact that could constitute a serious criminal offence...that also points to the likely involvement of connivance by some officials in the administration”, said Bala Balasubramanian, Association president.

He added that though the malpractice of dual nativity is not as rampant as it was a few years ago due to increased vigilance of student-parent bodies and officials, the odd instances that come to light may not represent the full scale of the duplicity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.