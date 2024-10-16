GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dual nativity: candidate’s MBBS seat in Jipmer withheld

Published - October 16, 2024 12:25 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry government has “withheld”, on the grounds of dual nativity, the admission of a candidate who was allotted an MBBS seat at Jipmer for 2024-25.

S. Sevvel, Director (Health)-cum-Nodal Officer (Medical Education), in a communication to the Dean of Jipmer, said a verification had found that Guru Prasaath had secured an MBBS seat, both in Jipmer (Puducherry internal quota allotted by the Medical Counselling Committee, India) in the third round of NEET-UG counselling and in the government quota in Tamil Nadu during the rounds 1 and 2 of counselling.

Citing the orders of the Madras High Court in a case of dual nativity on the basis of which the Directorate of Health and Family Services has since the 2022-23 academic session introduced a domicile attestation from parent/guardian of candidates seeking MBBS admission, the Director stated the admission of the said candidate “shall be withheld/dismissed from claiming any seat under the ‘Internal-Puducherry UT Domicile Quota’ on Jipmer – Puducherry and Karaikal campus.”

Dr. Sevvel has also directed that the candidate appear at the Directorate for further inquiry.

The suspected duplicity relating to the candidate’s nativity had earlier been flagged to authorities by the Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association.

In a complaint to the Lt. Governor and Chief Minister, association president V. Bala Balasubramanian had pointed to several complaints surrounding the allotment of a seat in JIPMER under internal quota in the third round of counselling to a candidate who had secured a seat under government quota in Tamil Nadu.

The association called for cancelling the student’s admission and initiation of suitable action against the criminal offence.

