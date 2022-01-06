Dry days declared in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

Order issued to all licensees

All liquor shops, bars, liquor-serving hotels and restaurants, arrack and toddy shops, will remain closed in the Union Territory on January 15 on account of Tiruvalluvar Day, and on January 18 in view of Vallalar Jyothi Day.

Excise Deputy Commissioner T. Sudhakar said the order was issued to all licensees and the presidents of various associations in the sector. This has been done in accordance with rule 199 A (ii) of Puducherry Excise Rules, 1970.

