April 17, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Grand Bazaar Police have arrested a person for assaulting a doctor with a sharp object on Monday night.

Police arrested Vinoth, a resident of Boomiyanpet, for attacking Naveen, a resident doctor, at the Government General Hospital. The doctor sustained injuries on his neck.

The accused attacked the doctor while he was coming out of the hospital. Police said the accused was in an inebriated state when he attacked the doctor. A case has been registered under IPC section 324 and 506 (2) .