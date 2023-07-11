ADVERTISEMENT

Drunk youth drives recklessly, gets thrashed by chasing mob after he causes multiple accidents

July 11, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

When the youth tried to speed away after hitting a few vehicles on J. N Street, people chased the vehicle

The Hindu Bureau

The car which ran amok in the town, parked near the Traffic Police Station in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A drunken youth accompanied by his friends drove his car recklessly in the city causing multiple accidents on Tuesday.

When the youth tried to speed away after hitting a few vehicles on J. N Street, people chased the vehicle. Panic spread when the youth drove his car recklessly in a bid to escape an angry mob. The driver and four other occupants, according to police, all from Chennai, were drunk.

At Lawspet, the youth lost control of the wheel and the car plunged into a roadside ditch. The mob dragged the occupants of the car and assaulted them with sticks and stones. Police intervened to disperse the mob and took all five into custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They have been admitted to the Government General Hospital for treatment for injuries. A case has been registered against the youth for drunk driving. Police said they are in the process of registering a case for assaulting the youth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US