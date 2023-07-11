HamberMenu
Drunk youth drives recklessly, gets thrashed by chasing mob after he causes multiple accidents

When the youth tried to speed away after hitting a few vehicles on J. N Street, people chased the vehicle

July 11, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The car which ran amok in the town, parked near the Traffic Police Station in Puducherry on Tuesday.

The car which ran amok in the town, parked near the Traffic Police Station in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A drunken youth accompanied by his friends drove his car recklessly in the city causing multiple accidents on Tuesday.

When the youth tried to speed away after hitting a few vehicles on J. N Street, people chased the vehicle. Panic spread when the youth drove his car recklessly in a bid to escape an angry mob. The driver and four other occupants, according to police, all from Chennai, were drunk.

At Lawspet, the youth lost control of the wheel and the car plunged into a roadside ditch. The mob dragged the occupants of the car and assaulted them with sticks and stones. Police intervened to disperse the mob and took all five into custody.

They have been admitted to the Government General Hospital for treatment for injuries. A case has been registered against the youth for drunk driving. Police said they are in the process of registering a case for assaulting the youth.

