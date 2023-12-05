Drug peddler detained under PIT NDPS act for one year

December 05, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Police have carried out preventive action against a repeat offender involved in five cases of drug trafficking under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1988 (PIT NDPS) after getting approval from District Collector-cum-Authorised Officer E. Vallavan.

Following a request made by the police, Mr. Vallavan had on Monday issued an order permitting the police to detain Kanagaraj, 25, a resident of Iyyankuttipalayam, and keep him at the Central Prison for a period of one year.

Mr.Vallavan said the activities of the accused cited by the police are “prejudicial to maintenance of public order and public health” and hence he has given approval for Kanagaraj’s detention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya, said the person detained was involved in several cases, including five drug trafficking crimes. Police had seized from his possession around seven kilograms of cannabis during the arrests made in the past. So far, around three anti-social elements have been detained under the PIT NDPS act in Puducherry, he said.

“As part of our crackdown on drug peddlers, we are planning to detain a few more repeat offenders under the act after obtaining permission from the collector. The law helps in keeping such offenders in judicial custody for a minimum of one year,” Mr Chaitanya told The Hindu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.