Drive on to regulate water connections

The Local Administration Department has launched a limited-period drive to regularise unauthorised water connections.

The LAD has undertaken the drive to regularise all unauthorised water service connections taken from the water mains of the PWD, the Municipalities and the Commune panchayats in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, against the backdrop of the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ of the Ministry of Jal Shakthi.

In a press note, the Department invited applications for regularisation, and waived penalties during the Pongal season, till January 20. After the cut-off, a penalty of 50% of the licence fee will be levied on applications received up to February 5, and a penalty of 100% on applications received up to March 4. Beyond that, all unauthorised water connections will be disconnected.

Special camps will be held for issue of on-the-spot licences to those who have not obtained water service connections.