Puducherry

Drive held against overloading in trucks

The Transport Department on Friday conducted a drive against overloading in trucks and issued check reports to three vehicles for violation of permit condition.

The drive, conducted by a team of officials led by Oulgaret Regional Transport Officer Kate Prabhakar Rao, checked the vehicles at Gorimedu and Kamaraj Salai for overloading of goods.

During the raid, vehicles carrying goods were checked and three of them were found carrying iron rods and goods in excess, which is a gross violation of permit rules. Three vehicles were issued with check reports and a compound fee of ₹1.50 lakh was collected.


