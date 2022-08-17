U.T. launches drive for an air horn-free Puducherry

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have launched a drive for an air horn-free Puducherry to get rid of a worrying cause of accidents as these shrill horns create a sudden scare, besides being a source of noise pollution.

Senior Superintendent of Police Narra Chaitanya said there would be penalty under the MV Act, 2019, for violations of horns henceforth. Further, efforts will be made to sensitise other States’ vehicles to the ills of air-horns and stricter enforcement against its use will be taken up from September 1 in the larger interest of the society.

The drive, which was launched on Independence Day, follows detailed discussions held with the Bus Owners Association of Puducherry amid growing complaints from various sections of the society against use of air horns by private buses plying in the city, a press note from the SSP (Traffic) said.

At the recent meeting led by the SSP and attended by C.Maran and Mohan Kumar, police superintendents, the officials explained the issues related to the use of air-horns and the violation of permitted sound levels.

On the persuasion by the police over the past few days, K.Thandapani, president and members of Bus Owners Association voluntarily agreed for the removal of air horn from their vehicles, the police press note said.