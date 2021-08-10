Drive against mosquito-borne diseases held in Union Territory

Campaign conducted in multiple places, including Karuvadikuppam, Samipillaithottam, Edayanchavady, Lawspet and Sorapet, in Puducherry.

Health officials organised source reduction drives at locations in Puducherry as part of measures to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, such as dengue and zika.

The campaign, under the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, also focused on raising awareness on modes of spread and how to avoid vector breeding in water containers in households.

In Lawspet, A. Ganesan, assistant director (malaria), supervised larvicidal operations by sanitary workers of the Oulgaret Municipality. V.S. Shanthi, medical officer, and Pandian, sanitary inspector of the Oulgaret Municipality, also participated in the campaign.

While 275 dengue cases had been reported so far this year, no death had occurred, Dr. Ganesan said.