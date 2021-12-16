Drill tests readiness for response to calamity

PUDUCHERRY

16 December 2021 01:44 IST

All rescue, evacuation drills in case of a tsunami carried out

The administration’s readiness for response to potential calamity was put to test in a tsunami mock drill, held near the French War Memorial on the Beach promenade on Tuesday evening.

The exercise, as part of the commemoration of the 75th year of India's Independence, aimed at creating awareness on the protection of cultural and heritage buildings and assessing the preparedness, response and resilience of the administration during times of disaster. The simulation was jointly conducted by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management and line departments led by Collector Purva Garg, in coordination with the 4th Battalion of NDRF, Arakkonam.

According to a press note, the mock exercise was conducted simulating a real time event by playing out a scenario of tsunami threat to Puducherry coast due to an earthquake in the Indian Ocean, and evacuation of the people living along the coastline. All response, rescue and evacuation drills in the event of a real tsunami threat were carried out.

Various line departments, like public works, electricity, health, fire, police, local administration, fisheries and social welfare among others, were involved in the exercise and more than 200 officers, volunteers and members of the public participated in the drill. On completion of the drill, the Collector reviewed preparedness and response level of line departments and called for further fine-tuning of efficiency of the administration's response to an emergency.