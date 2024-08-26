Drill planned at Odiampet junction on Tuesday

The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management in coordination with Indian Oil Corporation Limited will conduct a mock drill at Odiampet junction to assess preparedness to deal with LPG gas leakage on Tuesday.

The mock exercise would be conducted after simulating an LPG gas explosion scenario to test the response of various emergency services. Agencies such as Fire and Rescue, Police, Electricity and Health would be involved in the mock drill, the release said.

People are requested to remain composed and avoid unnecessary panic during the exercise. Traffic restrictions will be in place in the area of mock drill. Police will also be deployed at Odiampet junction, the release said.