Dredging at Thengaithittu harbour to begin in 2 weeks

PUDUCHERRY

29 January 2021 07:38 IST

Helpline for fishermen for distress assistance: Fisheries Secy.

The dredging of the Thengaithittu harbour will commence in two weeks, District Collector-cum-Fisheries Secretary Purva Garg said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference at the District Collectorate, Ms. Garg said implementation of the project was in the final stages. “Dredging will start in two weeks,” she said.

Briefing on the programmes for the fisheries sector, Ms. Garg said the department had a helpline (0413-2227289) set up at the Dumas Street office. The helpline could be utilised by fishermen to seek clarifications on schemes and benefits. A separate toll-free helpline would be launched soon for distress assistance, she said.

Under a sub-component plan of the Centrally sponsored Blue Revolution, assistance would be provided for mechanised boat owners to purchase safety kits consisting of BSNL Skylo, transponders, life jackets and life buoys. An amount of ₹48 lakh had been set aside to implement the scheme, the Secretary said.

Advertising

Advertising

To a question on frequent complaints of repair of ice plants at the fishing harbour, she said the issue was being looked into. When her attention was drawn to the concerns of the public about the closure of Bharathi Park due to restrictions imposed near Raj Nivas, the Collector said the decision would be revisited based on a law and order situation assessment made by the police.