Drawing competition held on World Animals Day

A drawing competition for school students was organised as part of the World Animals Day celebrations at Dr. Ambedkar Government Higher Secondary School at Kirumampakkam. The event was hosted by the Animal Welfare Board of India on the theme ‘Shared Planet’. Embalam MLA U. Lakshmikandhan distributed prizes to winners. S. Selvamuthu, honorary Animal Welfare Officer of AWBI, spoke on the importance of animals in human life and their conservation. School vice-principal M. Soundararajan also spoke.