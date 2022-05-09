Dravidian model not helping T.N. progress, says L. Murugan

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan, addressing the media in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

‘NDA government in Puducherry is fulfilling promises’

Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan on Monday alleged that the Dravidian model was hurting the development of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing news persons on the sidelines of a review meeting on fisheries development in Puducherry, Mr. Murugan said while the NDA government in Puducherry was fulfilling promises given to the people, the same could not be said of Tamil Nadu.

Untouchability is still prevalent in several parts of Tamil Nadu and sharp social inequalities prevailed in the villages, he said.

The Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put an end to the loss of life of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy for alleged transgression of maritime territorial boundaries.

A Bill to initiate stringent action against international ships violating maritime borders in India is to be passed in the Parliament, he said.