Draft to set up Agriculture University ready

The government is ready with the draft of the bill to establish an agricultural sciences University in the Union Territory.

The draft of the bill to set up the Puducherry Agricultural Sciences University, initially prepared by the Secretariat (Agriculture wing) has subsequently gone through scrutiny by the Directorate of Technical Education and vetting by the Law Department, a senior official told The Hindu.

The bill has been drafted based on the Model Act of Agricultural Universities prepared by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the official said.

“Now, it has to be placed before cabinet for approval and then clearance by the Centre before placing it before the Legislative Assembly. The government is hopeful of setting up the University during 2021-22,” he added.

The government is yet to take a call on whether the University would be established at Puducherry or Karaikal regions, said a ruling party member.

After the establishment of the University, the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute at Karaikal, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research and the Krishi Vigyan Kendras in both the regions would come under the control of the University, he added.

Once realised, the Agriculture University would be the second such educational institution after upgrading Pondicherry Engineering College into a Technical University.

Meanwhile, the government is also planning to start a Ph.D programme in Agricultural Economics and increase seats in B.Sc (Agri) by 60 and B.Sc (Horti) by 40 in the Agriculture College. There is also a plan to start diploma courses in Agriculture and Horticulture, the official said.