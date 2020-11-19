Draft electoral rolls soon, says State Election Commissioner

Revision undertaken based on delimitation of wards in 2019

The publication of draft electoral rolls for civic body elections has begun in the Union Territory and is likely to be completed shortly, Roy P. Thomas, State Election Commissioner, said on Wednesday.

The revision of electoral rolls for civic body elections is being undertaken based on the delimitation of wards done in 2019.

Electoral registration officers from Nettapakkam, Mannadipet, Ariyankuppam, Bahour, Villianur and T.R. Pattinam commune panchayats have published draft electoral rolls.

Copies of the drafts are available for inspection at the respective offices of municipalities/commune panchayats.

If there are any claims for the inclusion of names in the rolls or any objection to the inclusion of names or to particulars in any entry, it should be lodged before electoral registration officers or the designated officer, on or before November 23, in respect of Nettapakkam and Mannadipet, and November 24 in respect of Ariyankuppam, Bahour, Villianur and T.R. Pattinam commune panchayats, in designated forms.

Every claim or objection should be presented at the respective offices of the Municipal Commissioners/Commune Panchayat Commissioners within the prescribed time limit.

Other municipalities/commune panchayats are also in the process of publishing the draft electoral rolls, and it will be ready for publication this week.