Draft electoral rolls released

District Collector-cum-District Election Officer T. Arun on Monday released draft electoral rolls ahead of the summary revision.

He released the electoral rolls by handing over copies to representatives of political parties.

The draft rolls pertained to Puducherry, Yanam and Mahe regions, a release here said.

As per the rolls, the total voter strength of the three regions put together stood at 8,07,093, which included 4,25,775 women, 3,81,242 men and 76 third gender voters.

The summary revision of rolls will be done with January 1, 2020 as the qualifying date.

Claims, objections

Claims and objections could be filed from December 16 to January 15. Preparation of supplements will be on February 2.

The final rolls would be published on February 7, the release said.