Draft electoral rolls released for Cuddalore

The draft electoral rolls for Cuddalore district released after the “special summary revision 2020” showed a decline of about 11,888 voters as names of more than 22,000 voters were deleted and more than 11,000 new voters were added.

As per the draft electoral roll released by Collector V. Anbuselvan here on Monday, the final tally of voters in Cuddalore district stood at 20,56,635 — 10,17,948 men, 10,38,556 women and 131 others — compared to 20,68,523 voters in the final electoral roll released on March 26, 2019.

Women voters outnumbered men by 20,608 in the Assembly constituencies of Thittakudi (Reserved), Panruti, Cuddalore, Kurunjipadi and Chidambaram.

During the summary revision (between September 1 and December 6 this year), 11,030 inclusions had been made and 22,918 deletions made on account of deaths, shifting and duplicate entries. Voters could verify their names on the rolls displayed at the designated locations, he said and called upon people to make use of special camps to be held on January 4, 5, 11 and 12. The final rolls would be published on February 14, 2020.

Villupuram, Kallakurichi

The two districts have registered a fall of 7,554 voters in the draft electoral roll compared to the previous voter list released in March. While there were 26,87,274 voters in the draft voter list released by Collector A. Annadurai, the same was 26,94,828 in March 2019.

During the summary revision of voter list, 22,119 voters were deleted, mostly due to deaths, and due to shifting outside the district. The officials added 14,565 new voters. Among the voters were 13,48,376 men;13,46,064 women and 388 others.