Draft electoral rolls for the Union Territory to be published on Friday

October 26, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The draft electoral rolls for the Union Territory will be published by District Election Officers on Friday as the Elections Department prepares to finalise the electorate for the 2024 general elections on the directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

On the ECI instructions, a summary revision of electoral rolls is being undertaken with January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date to prepare the ground for the general elections scheduled in 2024.

According to the schedule framed by the Chief Electoral Officer, once the draft electoral rolls are published, the window for filing claims and objections would be open till December 9. Special campaign days have been scheduled on the weekends (November 4 and 5 and November 18 and 19).

The disposal of claims/objections will be completed by December 26 and the final electoral rolls for the Union Territory will be published on January 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, during a meeting convened with representatives of recognised national and state political parties, to discuss the special summary revision of electoral rolls, 2024, the CEO shared the ECI-approved schedule.

The discussions also focussed on rationalisation of polling stations carried out as a part of pre-revision activities, the need for appointment of booth-level agents (BLA) by the political parties and measures to boost voter enrolment.

The CEO suggested that BLAs could improve electoral participation by helping the election machinery to increase voter registration. The measures to improve voter registration, in addition to the special drives, included household surveys by booth-level officers (BLO), use of Electoral Literacy Clubs in educational institutions to create awareness among new voters, jingles/advertisements and setting up of Voter Facilitation Centres in offices of District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, and Taluk Offices.

It was also decided to popularise the use of online portals such as voters.eci.gov.in, voter helpline app for voter registration and NVSP portal.

The CEO also sought the cooperation of political parties to the election machinery to ensure maximum voter participation.

