Draft electoral roll released, electorate in Union Territory stand at 9.96 lakh

Collector-cum-District Election Officer E. Vallavan, releasing the draft electoral roll in the presence of political party representatives at the Collectorate in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The draft electoral rolls released on Wednesday has put the size of the electorate across the 30 Assembly constituencies of the Union Territory at 9,96,295.

The electorate in the draft rolls comprised 4,68,464 men, 5,27,694 women and 137 third gender voters.

This is lesser than the 10,10,455 voters enumerated in the draft rolls published at the beginning of the year (January 5) and came about after the Elections Department carried out 19,846 deletions against 5,686 inclusions.

Consistent with historical data, women voters outnumber men in all constituencies.

The maximum electors are in Villianur (43,522) while Orleanpet has the least voters (24,434), followed by Raj Bhavan (25,419). Among the constituencies with high number of voters are Ozhukarai (42,890) and Mangalam (38,920).

Of the five SC constituencies, Embalam has the most voters (33,992).

The 23 constituencies in Puducherry together have an electorate of 7,66,442 and the five constituencies in Karaikal region an electorate of 1,60,894 while the voter size in Mahe is 30,557 and Yanam 38,402.

P. Jawahar, Chief Electoral Officer, told a press conference that the final electoral roll would be published on January 5, 2023.

Under the summary revision timeline, the period of filing claims and objections is up to December 8, special campaign dates scheduled in two weekend blocks falling on November 19 and 20 and December 3 and 4, and disposal of claims and objections are to be completed by December 26.

A special feature of the summary revision process unlike in the past is that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has, in the place of a single cut-off date (January 1), introduced the concept of four qualifying dates, January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 in 2023.

This measure enables new voters yet to attain 18 years of age in the subsequent year to enrol their name without having to wait for the next summary revision schedule. On the attainment of the eligible age, they would be enrolled as voters after verification by the official concerned.

The ECI initiated the facility aiming to target young voters in the 18-19 age group on the basis of findings that enrolment rates were low in this segment. A voter helpline app has also been launched to facilitate young voters to register using a smartphone with officers completing the rest of the modalities.

“As far as Puducherry is concerned, this facility is pertinent as there is an enrolment gap in the 18-19 age cohort here”, the official said.

Against the population projection of 43,748 for this age cohort, only about 11,567 are at present enrolled as voters.

The electoral literacy clubs in schools and colleges have been tasked to frame programmes to target 100% voter enrolment in this age segment.

The number of polling stations in the UT has increased by five from 954 to 959 after a rationalisation exercise based on voter density and area to facilitate a smoother polling process. An additional polling station has been provided in Ozhukarai, Kadirgamam, Indira Nagar, Thattanchavady and Karaikal (North). Besides, while the location of 23 polling stations has been shifted, four have been renamed.

The voluntary linkage of Aadhaar with EPIC through Form 6-B was about 73% (7,25,007 electors) he said.

Earlier, District Collector E. Vallavan released the draft electoral rolls and furnished two copies of the same to representatives of recognised political parties. A similar exercise was organised in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.