Draft electoral roll for 25 Assembly constituencies out

October 27, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The draft electoral roll for 25 Assembly constituencies (of a total of 30) was released on Friday.

District Collector and District Election Officer E. Vallavan, who released the draft electoral roll at the Collectorate in the presence of representatives of various political parties, told media persons that the number of electors stood at 8,43,310, registering a marginal increase of 0.37% (3,157 voters).

The number of voters could be broken down into 3,97,429 male voters, 4,45,759 female voters and 122 third gender electors in the 25 constituencies that include Mahe and Yanam (except the five constituencies in Karaikal enclave). The electors have been categorised into 17,808 senior citizens, 11,969 young voters and 10,978 Persons with Disabilities.

The draft electoral roll is open for claims for revision and new enrolments up to a period extending till December 9.

Mr. Vallavan has appealed to the public to verify their details with the designated officers in the respective polling booths during the campaign for special summary revision of electoral rolls on the directive of the Election Commission of India which will be conducted in all 25 constituencies till December 9.

The designated officers in polling stations will have the draft electoral roll for inspection of the public and also receive forms for addition, deletion, modification and shifting of electors during this time-frame.

Moreover, special campaign days have been scheduled on four days over two weekends (November 4 and 5, and November 18 and 19).

Mr. Vallavan said there will be special emphasis on campus-based outreach campaigns with a nodal officer to be designated to target 100% enrolment of first-time voters. Facilitation for disabled and marginalised communities would also be a focus of the campaign phase, he said.

The DEO also urged the public to utilise the various online modes available for electors as engagement with these had been relatively low in Puducherry compared to other regions.

The deadline for disposal of claims and objections has been set for December 26. The final electoral roll has been scheduled to be published on January 5, 2024.