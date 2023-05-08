Dr. Ambedkar Law College in Thiruvallur emerges winner of moot court contest

May 08, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College, Pattaraiperumpudur, Thiruvallur, has emerged winner of the 40th All India Moot Court Competition, 2023, hosted by the Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College in Puducherry. The winners took home a prize money of ₹30,000.

At the conclusion of the final round of the three-day event on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu National law University, Tiruchi finished runners with a prize of ₹20,000.

The award for Best Male Counsel (₹10,000) went to Shubham Kumar Das from Tamil Nadu National law University, Tiruchi, and Best Female Counsel (₹10,000) to Shivangi Singh from School of Law, Bennett University, Greater Noida.

The Best Research award (₹5,000) was given to Varsha Babu from School of Law, Sashtra University, Thanjavur and the Best Memorial was bagged by Government Law College, Madurai.

In all, 29 teams from institutions across the country competed in the moot court competition on the theme ‘International Law: Asylum and Extradition’ with the hypothetical moot proposition drafted by Anish V. Pillai, assistant professor, School of Legal studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology.

Senior advocate and Attorney General for India R. Venkataramani participated in virtual mode and addressed the gathering.

Justice R. Subramanian and Justice G. R. Swaminathan, judges of Madras High Court, and Soundara Pandian, professor and dean, VIT School of Law, Vellore Institute of Technology, gave away the prizes. They also served as the jury for the semi-finals and the finals that took place on Sunday in the moot court hall of the institution.

The event was inaugurated on Friday by Justice S. Baskaran, chairperson, Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission, in the presence of Sendil Kumar, Secretary (Law), Government of Puducherry, Aman Sharma, cirector, Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Puducherry, S. Srinivasan, college principal, and representatives from the bar, bench and academia.

A group of 50 panel judges, comprising sessions judges, judicial magistrates and law faculty, adjudicated the various rounds of the competition.