DPR getting ready for two grade separators in Puducherry

A grade separator at Rajiv Gandhi square at a cost of ₹298 crore and another one at Indira Gandhi square at ₹196 crore are getting ready

Inaugurating the one-km-long Road Overbridge (ROB) at Arumparthapuram railway gate through video-conferencing on Wednesday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced a slew of road infrastructure projects, including grade separators at Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi signals.

The Ministry was in the process of preparing a detailed project report to construct a grade separator at Rajiv Gandhi square at a cost of ₹298 crore and another one at Indira Gandhi square at ₹196 crore, the Minister said. The Ministry would also take up construction of a foot overbridge at Nonankuppam boat house at a cost of ₹5 crore. It had also decided to four lane the stretch from Ariyur to Indira Gandhi square. The four laning would also facilitate construction of a new bridge across Sankaraparani River, the Minister said.

Several other road improvement works would also be taken up in Puducherry, Karaikal and Mahe regions, the Minister said. The Ministry would also extend assistance if private players come forward to launch ferry service using amphibious boats. Like airports, the country should develop water ports. “The territorial administration should initiate steps in this direction and the Ministry will extend assistance,” he added.

Mr Gadkari, who also holds the portfolio of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said two Tool Room centres had already been constructed in Puducherry and they would be inaugurated very soon. The ROB had been constructed at a cost of Rs 35 crore to regulate traffic congestion on Puducherry-Villupuram stretch.