ADVERTISEMENT

Project report for medical college in Karaikal getting ready

May 23, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Chief Minister in his Budget speech had announced the decision to set up a government medical college in the enclave

The Hindu Bureau

The National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), entrusted with the task of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of a government medical college at Karaikal, on Tuesday made a presentation about the project to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly.

The NBCC was in the process of preparing the report. The Corporation in a few months would submit the DPR to the Union government and the territorial administration. The government plans to approach the Centre for funds to establish the medical college.

Mr. Rangasamy in his Budget speech had announced the decision to set up a government medical college in the enclave. The government plans to have a 600-bedded hospital at a cost of ₹800 crore. Around 150 students could also be admitted for medical courses. Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma were also present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US