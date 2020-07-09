Doorstep meter reading in Puducherry from Friday

PUDUCHERRY

09 July 2020 22:56 IST

The Electricity Department will resume doorstep meter reading of current consumption charges from Friday.

In a press note, the Superintending Engineer (O&M) said the doorstep reading had been suspended for three months due to the COVID-19 situation. However, now that the government had relaxed restrictions, the department would resume door-to-door meter reading, except in containment zones.

The meter reading will be mentioned in the current consumption bill to be issued. Based on this reading, the consumption for the last three months would be deducted and the payment made in that period would adjusted against the current charges.

The department urged consumers to utilise online payment modes at pedservices.py.gov.in and those without access to the facility to pay bills well in advance of due date to avoid last-minute rush at the counters.