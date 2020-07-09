Puducherry

Doorstep meter reading in Puducherry from Friday

The Electricity Department will resume doorstep meter reading of current consumption charges from Friday.

In a press note, the Superintending Engineer (O&M) said the doorstep reading had been suspended for three months due to the COVID-19 situation. However, now that the government had relaxed restrictions, the department would resume door-to-door meter reading, except in containment zones.

The meter reading will be mentioned in the current consumption bill to be issued. Based on this reading, the consumption for the last three months would be deducted and the payment made in that period would adjusted against the current charges.

The department urged consumers to utilise online payment modes at pedservices.py.gov.in and those without access to the facility to pay bills well in advance of due date to avoid last-minute rush at the counters.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 9, 2020 10:57:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/doorstep-meter-reading-in-puducherry-from-friday/article32036147.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY