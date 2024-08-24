GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doors of PM, HM always open to Rangasamy for discussing Statehood issue, says BJP president

Published - August 24, 2024 11:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be always happy to receive Chief Minister N Rangasamy to discuss the issue of Statehood for Puducherry, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and BJP president S. Selvaganbathy said here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, he said BJP was not against Puducherry getting Statehood.  “The doors of Prime Minister and Home Minister are always open to Mr. Rangasamy to discuss Statehood and also any issues regarding the development of Puducherry. Our party will support any initiative taken by the Chief Minister to get Statehood,” he said. 

Questioning the stand of Congress party on the Statehood issue, the BJP president said the Congress party has no moral authority to criticise the National Democratic Alliance government. The Congress was in power at Centre and in Puducherry for several years after Independence, but they have failed to accord Statehood, he said. “The Congress had even representation in the Union cabinet from Puducherry. Their party leaders did not speak for Statehood while in power at Centre and in Puducherry,” he said.

Mr Selvaganabathy tried to downplay the meetings the BJP legislators had with Union Ministers and party national leaders. “The BJP legislators are not slaves. They are free to meet Union Ministers and our national leaders. They must have had taken up issues pertaining to constituency development plans with Union Ministers and party leadership,” he added. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.