Door-to-door survey to determine OBC population nearing completion in Puducherry

The door-to-door survey to determine the population of Other Backward Castes (OBC) in the Union Territory before recommending appropriate reservation for OBCs in elections to local bodies has almost been completed, said K. K. Sasidharan, former Judge of the Madras High Court.

Justice Sasidharan was appointed as the Chairperson of the one-man Commission by the Puducherry government on December 17, 2021, following a direction of the Madras High Court to conduct the local body polls after reserving seats for OBCs. The Commission was asked to submit a report recommending appropriate reservation for OBC within six months of its setting up, and was recently given another extension. As Chairperson of the Commission, Justice Sasidharan had recently met the Lt. Governor, Chief Minister and Chief Secretary to brief them about the progress of caste enumeration.

In an exclusive conversation with The Hindu, Justice Sasidharan said the Commission has almost completed the OBC enumeration exercise and was now in the process of compiling the data collected through door-to-door survey in all the five municipalities and 10 Commune Panchayats in the Union Territory. An estimated 95% of the work to collect the data is over. The report elaborating the OBC particulars in Mahe Municipality and Commune Panchayats of Bahour in Puducherry and Neravy in Karaikal is ready, the Chairperson said..

“We will be able to submit the report in six months. The Commission was constituted to recommend percentage of reservation for OBC in the local body poll. For recommending the percentage of reservation, we need to have credible data. On the basis of the observations made by the Supreme Court in K. Krishnamurthy vs Union of India in 2010 and Maharashtra Local Body OBC Reservation issue (SC stayed 27% OBC reservation on the ground that the reservation was made without collecting data), the Commission arrived at a decision that for the purpose of OBC reservation, there should be a contemporaneous rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of backwardness in the local bodies concerned,” he said.

Denying any delay in the preparation of the report, the Chairperson said the Commission has to ascertain the proportion of population of OBCs ward-wise across the Union Territory on the basis of records and survey. In order to ascertain the proportion of population of OBC, the Commission needs to have actual data showing the OBC population. The enumeration of OBC population by door-to-door was the only way to arrive at the correct data for recommending suitable reservation to the OBC ward-wise, the Chairperson said.

“In fact, in at least two meetings convened by the Commission, representatives of political parties, social organisations and OBC Associations have requested us to carry out door-to-door enumeration for getting the actual data. As conducting survey is a laborious exercise and involves huge expenditure, the Commission itself prepared the booklets and evolved a strategy for the survey,” he said.

After getting the permission of the government, the Commission launched a door-to-door survey in August last year. The survey was conducted using the services of 1, 300 Anganwadi workers, he said adding that the database for obtaining details from the family was the voters list published by the State Election Commission. Using the voters list, the Commission prepared 1,395 booklets and distributed to Anganwadi workers booth-wise across the Union Territory. Only 75 booklets are to be returned by the workers after completing the survey, he added.

The data compilation would be expedited now with the government recently sanctioning four data entry operators and one stenographer for uploading the collected data. The government has also allotted five computers to speed up the process, he added. The Commission would be in a position to submit its report with recommendation for reservation after uploading the data. The data collected by the Commission would be an official data available with the government as every enumeration was vouched for by the officials of the local bodies, he said.

“It is very important that our recommendation for OBC reservation stand the test of any legal scrutiny. The data collected by us without spending any considerable amount could also be used by the government for providing welfare measures to the OBC,” the Justice said.